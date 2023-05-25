Price tag for Eagle Pool replacement is as much as $15 million

For the second year in a row, Mountain Recreation’s Eagle Pool will not open. A pool replacement project is in the works.

Mountain Recreation/Courtesy photo

Since its opening in 2003, local residents have flocked to the Eagle Pool during the summer months to cool off and have fun. But in 2022, the pool was unable to open for the summer season following a leak discovery that May. While a pool replacement project is in the works, the town of Eagle and Mountain Recreation announced earlier this month that the Eagle Pool won’t be open in 2023.

“Both agencies recognize this is disappointing to the community and it is disappointing to Mountain Rec and the Town of Eagle staff and boards, too,” the town and the recreation district stated in a joint May 17 press release.

When the pool was built in 2002 and opened in 2003, the town of Eagle and Mountain Recreation shared construction costs equally and by an intergovernmental agreement, the Eagle Pool and Ice facility is jointly owned by the agencies. Per the intergovernmental agreement, Mountain Recreation covers 100% of the facility’s operating costs.

In a joint work session in November last year, the town and Mountain Recreation agreed to pursue a full replacement of the pool rather than repairing the existing pool. An April 11 memo from Eagle town staff to the Town Council requesting direction on moving forward with funding conversations with Mountain Rec noted that following the leak discovery, the Eagle Pool was closed in 2022 “for safety reasons due to subsurface soil compaction which compromised filtration of the pool water.”

“The forensic geotechnical review showed a full replacement would allow for the best long-term solution to address subsurface soils, while a repair would add more complexity and risk — and be nearly as costly,” the May 17 release read.

Support Local Journalism Donate



After the Town Council and Mountain Recreation decided on an entire pool replacement in the November work session, the agencies contracted Denver-based Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture to analyze considerations and costs of the project in its original location versus the pool’s proposed location in the Haymaker Trailhead Master Plan — south of the tennis courts and west of the Eagle Bike Park. Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture completed and presented its analysis in February and Mountain Recreation and Eagle Town Council unanimously agreed to replace the pool in its current location.

“Keeping the pool in its current location allows for a more manageable cost figure for each entity who are partners and co-owners of the Eagle Pool,” the joint release read.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Now, the town and Mountain Recreation are working to navigate the price tag of the pool replacement project, which could be as much as $15 million.

In March, Mountain Recreation submitted a funding proposal for the project to the Town Council. The proposal involved a $2 million cash contribution by Mountain Recreation to be matched by the town and a debt service split of 35% to be paid by Mountain Recreation and 65% to be paid by the town.

Upon receiving the funding proposal, Eagle town staff made three recommendations in the April 11 memo to the Town Council.

“Keep the intergovernmental agreement as is, with extraordinary capital outlays and debt service for capital outlays shared equally between partners and have Mountain Recreation continue to cover 100% of the operating costs of the facilities,” the first recommendation in the April 11 memo read.

The second staff recommendation was to entertain a possible reduction of the scope and scale of the pool replacement project. With consultant cost estimates of the project nearing $15 million, town staff recommended reducing the size of the pool and the locker rooms and restrooms.

The Eagle Pool hasn’t been open since 2022 after officials discovered a leak that was compromising the filtration of the pool’s water.

Mountain Recreation/Courtesy Photo

“During prior meetings, consultants have expressed that they would expect a community of our current size to ‘need’ a pool facility with the capacity for about 500 people,” the April 11 memo read. “Our current pool has a capacity for about 300 people and Mountain Rec staff have reported that the biggest attendance day ever at the pool was about 150 people. It appears that the nature of our community and climate may lead to a reduced need for capacity in the pool. Expanding the pool capacity to approximately 500 persons may not be necessary.”

Within the recommendation to consider scaling down the new pool’s capacity, town staff discussed the possibility of incorporating a splash pad feature rather than the currently proposed children’s pool.

“These kinds of scope changes, combined with value engineering opportunities that may become apparent further into the design process, may lead to a $2 million cost reduction,” the memo read.

The final recommendation town staff made to Town Council on April 11 was that the $2 million in matching funds as outlined in the Mountain Recreation funding proposal be comprised of $1,755,930 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $244,070 from the Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund, according to the request.

“Staff also recommends that the annual debt service of approximately $300,000 be funded with the STCIF sales tax. Staff’s original projection, in the January 10th staff memo, was $340,000 in debt service,” the April 11 memo read. “Multi-use Recreational Facilities is one of the four categories that the Sales Tax Capital Improvement Fund sales tax may be used for.”

Despite the recommendations from the town’s staff, Eddie Campos with Mountain Recreation said the two entities have not yet signed an executed agreement, which would get the ball rolling on the project.

Looking forward, the joint press release said that within the year, the design and construction bid processes will be underway. Within the design process, the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the design of the new pool as well.

“Mountain Rec and the town of Eagle are committed to building a pool that meets the community’s needs and are working as fast as possible to accomplish that goal,” the May 17 release read.

In the meantime, downvalley residents can still enjoy the Gypsum Creek Pool, which Campos said opens for the season on Monday.