PrimaVail returns for second season of Vail employee enrichment

PrimaVail, the all-inclusive, guest service training initiative introduced last winter season by the Town of Vail in cooperation with Vail Mountain and the Vail Chamber & Business Association (VCBA), is returning for the 2020-2021 winter season. The program’s format has been altered to comply with public health protocols.

PrimaVail is offered at no cost to employees, managers and owners of Vail businesses with various sessions taking place throughout the ski and snowboard season to elevate the guest experience and recognize employee contributions. Registration for the first block of PrimaVail sessions, which begin Nov. 19, is taking place now at primavail.com.

PrimaVail will return for the 2020-21 season with programming for employees meant to help enrich their professional development.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Building on the success of last year’s programming — there were 675 attendees representing 80 businesses — the upcoming PrimaVail sessions will include a return of the popular walking tour through the villages, led by the VCBA. The 90-minute tours showcase Vail’s landmarks, plus locations of guest-centric amenities such as public art, welcome centers, restrooms and more. Vail’s storied history will also be integrated within the tour. Tour sizes are limited to a 10-person maximum and are provided in a socially distanced format.

Other PrimaVail sessions will include guest service training via Zoom that will focus on best practices of Vail-specific customer service with a special focus on new safety practices for the winter season. Additional training modules will be added throughout the season focusing on Vail’s sustainability initiatives and mental health topics that correlate to customer service under new health guidelines. Employees who participate in two or more programs will receive recognition and be eligible for rewards throughout the season.

Early season sessions are as follows:

Walking Tours / Vail History 101 – 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Leaving simultaneously from Vail and Lionshead Welcome Centers

In person, 10-person maximum per tour, socially distanced

Dec. 1

Dec. 8

Dec. 15

Guest Service Training

Noon start time; 90 min. via Zoom

20-person maximum per session

Nov. 19

Dec. 3

Dec. 10

Dec. 17

PrimaVail is part of a larger collaboration between the Town of Vail, Vail Mountain and Vail Chamber & Business Association. The goal is to align the town, mountain and business community to provide a world-class experience for Vail’s collective vacationing guests and grow a sustainable tourism economy.

This effort is more critical now than ever due to the global pandemic. The Guest Experience initiative includes strategies to create new Vail traditions and to bolster the early winter season following significant investment in snowmaking on Vail Mountain. Programs have included Vail Après, the daily bell-ringing ritual, and Revely Vail, an early season celebration that “welcomes the brilliance of winter” with live music, a holiday tree lighting, Magic of Lights, Kris Kringle Market, astronomy nights and more, beginning Thanksgiving week. Both Vail Après and Revely Vail are returning this season in modified formats to accommodate public health protocols.

For details about the PrimaVail offerings, contact the VCBA at info@vailchamber.org.