Printing problems delay Holy Cross election ballots

Don’t worry if you haven’t yet received a ballot for the Holy Cross Energy Board of Directors election. They’re coming.

Jenna Weatherred, Vice President of Member and Community Relations for Holy Cross, said this week that there had been a printing problem with some of the ballots. That problem has been solved, and those who haven’t yet received ballots should receive them soon.

This year’s director election has just one contested seat, for the northern district. Four candidates are running for that seat: David Campbell, of Vail, Michael Kaddatz, of Eagle, Larissa Read, of Edwards, and Kenneth L. Wise, of Edwards.

Votes will be tallied June 6 at the utility’s annual meeting, held this year at the Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle.