Pro ski tour hosts Pepi’s Cup

The World Pro Ski Tour hosts the Pepi's Cup today and Sunday at Golden Peak.

Special to the Daily

The World Pro Ski Tour hosts its season-opening race in Vail today and Sunday in honor of Pepi Gramshammer (1932-2019).

Gramshammer moved to Vail in 1962 and helped build the resort into the international ski destination it is today. The same year, Gramshammer became the top athlete on the pro tour; today, the tradition of professional ski racing and the legacy of Gramshammer live on with the WPST.

The WPST brings the world’s fastest professional dual ski racers together in a series of six races, the first at Golden Peak. The Pepi Gramshammer Cup will pay tribute to Pepi as well as support Ski & Snowboard Club Vail

Spectators in Vail can see some of the world’s top pro skiers racing on the tour today, including reigning WPST champion and world championship silver medalist Phil Brown, 2019 U.S. championship gold medalist Garrett Driller, four-time U.S. nationals medalist Michael Ankeny and two-time Olympian, Nolan Kasper.

“We are honored to highlight Pepi with the Pepi Gramshammer Cup,” said Jon Franklin of the WPST. “Pepi was a significant athlete on the historic pro tour, and we will be forever grateful for the positive impact that he has on today’s pro racers and the influence he and his family have had on Vail.”

Pro qualifiers are at 10:30 a.m. today, followed by a junior event at 1 p.m. The pro finals will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Race events will also include a festival-style finish area with live DJ, giveaways, and hospitality, all at the base of Golden Peak. Tour sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka will host aprés-ski events at the Red Lion, Pepi’s Bar at the Gasthof Gramshammer and the George.