Probation ordered for woman charged with theft of Enterprise rental car in Avon

A Littleton woman was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to stealing an Enterprise rental car in Avon last month.

Ashly Marie Fesler, 30, pleaded guilty to avoid jail time based on her lack of a felony record, according to comments made during a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Fesler was charged with first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, a class 4 felony, after she failed to return an Enterprise rental car that she appeared to be living in when Avon police found her just before midnight on June 7.

Police found Fesler asleep at the wheel of the vehicle, which had been reported as stolen, outside of the Comfort Inn in Avon, according to the incident report. She failed to present a rental agreement for the car and told police that she was late on returning it, but that the company had agreed to work with her to take the car back once she could afford to pay the bill.

After being arrested that night, Fesler remained in the Eagle County Detention Center until her appearance Tuesday, serving a total of 37 days.

She received credit for this time served and was not sentenced to any additional jail time. Instead, Fesler received a deferred judgment, which will allow her to avoid adding a felony charge to her record as long as she successfully completes her three years of probation in Jefferson County, where she is from.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com