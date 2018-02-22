Project team to address Edwards spur road planning at Feb. 26 meeting

EAGLE — The projet team charged with developing upgrades as part of Phase II of the Edwards interchange project will continue discussions next week.

The next meeting of the project leadership team is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, at the Eagle County Building. Team members include representatives from Eagle County, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the community. All project leadership team meetings are open to the public.

The project includes roadway improvements along the Edwards spur road from Miller Ranch Road to U.S. Highway 6, including the intersection. The design effort is following Colorado Department of Transportation's I-70 Mountain Corridor Context Sensitive Solutions process, which incorporates public outreach and open houses to solicit input. The next public open house is planned for spring of 2018. Information gathered at these meetings will be considered in the evaluation of design alternatives.

Details on the planning and design process are available at http://www.eaglecounty.us/Engineering/Projects/Edwards_Interchange_Project/. For more information, contact Rickie Davies, Eagle County Senior Staff Engineer, at 970-328-3567 or at richard.davies@eaglecounty.us.