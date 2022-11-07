Proposition 124: Colorado voters will decide whether retail liquor stores should be able to open more locations

Total Wine & More in Denver. The national chain wants to expand in Colorado.

There are only three Total Wine & More stores in Colorado, when in other states, like Florida and California, there are dozens.

That’s because Colorado’s liquor laws allow retailers have only three locations in the state. Starting in 2027, that number jumps to four stores under existing statutes.

Proposition 124 would rewrite Colorado’s liquor laws to eventually let retailers open an unlimited number of liquor stores in the state.

