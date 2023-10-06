Proposition HH supporters have cash to compete, but opposition hopes to fight off property tax measure

Gov. Jared Polis signed SB23-303 Reduce Property Taxes and Voter-approved Revenue Change and SB23-304 Property Tax Valuation, sitting next to Joe Lloyd Medina, 78, at Medina’s home in Commerce City, Colorado on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

The campaigns battling over Proposition HH have entered the homestretch on relatively equal financial footing as the property tax relief ballot measure faces growing opposition from local governments and business groups.

The question, pitched by Gov. Jared Polis and fellow Democrats in the legislature to deal with expected tax hikes next year due to rising property values, is the biggest measure on Colorado’s ballot this fall. It’s drawing backing from liberal groups and unions as well as the AARP and the League of Women Voters.

But the complex measure’s potential impact on local property tax revenue, and next year’s state tax refunds, has drawn fire from the Colorado Municipal League, the National Federation of Independent Business and other groups. The CML represents the interests of cities and towns across the state.

That gives the conservative campaign leading the fight more ammunition as it attempts to defeat Proposition HH, putting state officials on the defensive.

Read more from Nick Coltrain at DenverPost.com .