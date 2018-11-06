Propositions 109, 110 facing failure
November 6, 2018
As of 10 p.m., both propositions 109 and 110, which would both provide funding for transportation initiatives, appeared headed toward failure.
Proposition 109, otherwise known as "Fix Our Damn Roads," was losing by a margin of over 300,000 votes. Proposition 110, better known as "Let's Go Colorado," was losing by more than 340,000 votes.
Proposition 109 would have authorized $3.5 billion in bonds to fund statewide road projects — primarily bridge expansion, construction, maintenance and repairs. The initiative would have left it up to future legislators to find a way to repay the debt from the state budget. Proposition 110 would have raised the state's sales tax rate by 0.62 percent for 20 years to fund transportation projects.