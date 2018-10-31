Public defender Reed, former prosecutor Cheroutes appointed to fill judge vacancies in 5th Judicial District

EAGLE — The regional judicial district has two new judges, one a current public defender, the other a former prosecutor, and both from Summit County.

Reed Owens and Catherine Cheroutes were appointed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 30, by Gov. John Hickenlooper to fill vacancies in Colorado's 5th Judicial District, covering Eagle, Summit, Lake and Clear Creek counties.

The two openings were made possible by the retirements of Judge Fred Gannett and Judge Wayne Patton.

About Judge Owens

Owens is currently the Lead Deputy Public Defender in the Dillon Regional Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, a position he has held since 2008.

Moving from the Public Defenders Office to the bench is a natural progression, Owens said.

Recommended Stories For You

"Being a public defender is a way to serve the community. Becoming a judge is an extension of that," Owens said. "It's important to serve everyone who comes through the court."

Owens has spent a decade in criminal defense, including juvenile, misdemeanor and felony cases. Owens earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Colorado College in 2003 and his Juris Doctor from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2008.

Owens' appointment is effective Jan. 1.

About Judge Cheroutes

Cheroutes has been managing partner of Cheroutes Zweig PC since 2015, where she handled domestic relations cases, as well as criminal defense and court appointments in dependency and neglect, juvenile delinquency and divorce cases. She previously was of counsel at the Rietz Law Firm LLC; owner of The Cheroutes Law Firm PC; associate at DeJong & Associates LLC; associate at Carlson, Carlson & Dunkelman LLC; and Deputy District Attorney in the 5th Judicial District. Cheroutes earned her B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College in 1990 and her J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School in 1993.

Cheroutes' appointment is effective Feb. 1.

Hickenlooper also appointed Darryl Fitzgerald Shockley as a district court judge in Denver's 2nd Judicial District. Shockley fills a vacancy created by Judge William Robbins' retirement.

Shockley currently serves as Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Denver District Attorney's Office, a position he has held since 2015.

Shockley's appointment is effective Dec. 31.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vail daily.com.