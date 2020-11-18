Public hearing on management of wild horses and burros postponed

MEEKER, Colo. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has postponed an in-person public hearing on its proposal to use helicopter, fixed wing aircraft and other motorized vehicles to track, inventory, gather, and transport wild horse and burro herds throughout Colorado in the coming year. The meeting was originally scheduled to take place at the White River Field Office this Thursday, November 19.

The BLM will reschedule the public hearing, offering an opportunity for members of the public to provide information to the BLM and comment on the proposed use of helicopters and fixed wing aircraft to track and inventory wild horse or burro populations; use of helicopters to gather and remove excess animals; and use of motorized vehicles to transport gathered wild horses or burros and conduct field monitoring activities.

“In order to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19, the hearing will be rescheduled and may be held virtually at a later date,” said Benjamin Gruber, Acting Deputy State Director of Resources.

Once it has been rescheduled, the BLM will announce the date of the public hearing with additional instructions for how people can participate.