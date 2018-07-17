Public notice snafu delays hearing for Edwards’ Fox Hollow development

EAGLE — The 87-unit Residences at Fox Hollow development proposed in Edwards will still get its hearing before the Eagle County commissioners — it just didn't happen as scheduled.

When the commissioners convened Tuesday afternoon, July 17, to open the Fox Hollow land-use file, they learned there was a problem with the public notice for the hearing. Specifically, adjacent property owners Mark and Vickie Sifers sent a letter notifying the county that they had not received required notice of the hearing.

"The applicant (Populace Development LLC) said the adjacent owners were correct and they weren't included on the list of adjacent property owners they provided. As a result, the hearing will have to be re-advertised," said Eagle County Community Development Director Damian Peduto.

Because of the notification issue, the hearing was never opened, so it was not tabled to a different date. Instead, the entire public notice process will begin again, and there is no specific date for the new hearing.

"The delay due to missing notification of an adjacent land owner is unfortunate. We met with the land owner in person this afternoon. We are now working with the county to ensure that the proper process is followed and we are able to placed on the next available meeting agenda," said Michael Routh, representative of Populace.

In their letter to the county, the Sifers noted they own the property that borders the south side of the Fox Hollow parcel.

"Not being afforded the right to attend the previous meetings and to give our input, we object to the development in its entirety," stated the Sifers letter.

Specifically, the neighbors noted their concerns with connectivity with adjacent parcels, emergency services access and water runoff mitigation. They also noted that the project file comprises more than 240 pages and they will need time to review the proposal.

At issue

The Fox Hollow Planned Unit Development proposes a change from the previously approved land-use plan for the west Edwards site. The plan combines four separate parcels and includes 87 new housing units on a nearly 4-acre site. Populace Development LLC has said the plan will be for "attainability priced, for-sale housing" at the site.

Neighboring properties include Habitat for Humanity housing, 6West, the Edwards Design & Craft Center, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District's Stillwater project and two large churches.

The county staff has recommended approval with conditions for the Fox Hollow plan, noting the applicant did make several modifications following the Eagle County Planning Commission's conditional approval of the plan.

The project's 87 units would include:

• 45 three-bedroom units with garages starting in the upper $400,000 range.

• 37 two-bedroom units with garages starting in the lower $400,000 range and without garages starting in the mid $300,000 range.

• Five one-bedroom units starting in the mid $200,000 range.