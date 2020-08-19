Races bring dozens to Beaver Creek, even a few Glenwood residents

Chloe Lutgring, 15, catches her breath while celebrating with her father, Hans Lutgring, following the Vail Rec District's Beaver Creek race on Wednesday. The Lutgring family journeyed 135 miles from Glenwood Springs to compete in the race.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

More than 100 mountain bikers visited Beaver Creek for the Vail Recreation District’s sixth race of the season on Wednesday.

Eagle-Vail local Josiah Middaugh notched the fastest time on the evening, finishing about 3 minutes ahead of the nearest competitor.

Middaugh competed in the men’s pro division, which attracted 11 competitors on Wednesday, up from seven competitors in 2019. Several racers were visiting from the Front Range.

But few traveled as far to reach the venue as a trio of competitors from Glenwood Springs, who reached Vail via Independence Pass on Wednesday due to the closure of I-70.

The Grizzly Creek Fire prevented many from Glenwood from attending last week’s races at Camp Hale, but the Lutgring family said they weren’t going to let it stop them again this week. Hans Lutgring said his daughter Chloe, 15, really wanted to race, so they decided to make the 135-mile trip through Aspen and Leadville.

Hans raced, as well, and Chloe’s mountain biking coach, Randy Tuggle Glenwood Springs High School mountain biking team, also joined them, competing on a single-speed fat bike.

Chloe has been riding a mountain bike for eight years, but just started participating in competitive mountain biking last year. In July, she won the women’s sport division at the Vail Recreation District’s Lost Lake Mountain Bike Race.

“They canceled the high school season, so this is the only season she has,” Hans said. “So it’s worth it.”

Chloe said enjoyed competing against Vail local Heidi Kloser at the Lost Lake race and again in Beaver Creek on Wednesday. Heidi’s brother Christian Kloser also competed on Wednesday, finishing fourth in the men’s pro division.

While dozens of competitors were not able to make it to last week’s races in Camp Hale – especially in the youth division, which saw only 11 competitors show up of the 60 who had pre registered – this week’s races were much more well attended.

Complete results from August 18 youth races:

Beginner Boys 8-10

1 Zander Coleman 11:48

2 Jordi Gene 13:29

3 Tate Neville 13:59

4 Eduardo Creel Camara 26:56

Beginner Girls 8-10

1 Briana Loya 24:11

Sport Boys 8-10

1 Peter Kan 20:50

2 Levi Flach 22:28

Sport Girls 8-10

1 Freya Sarmiento 23:51

2 Katie Lombardi 24:45

Beginner Girls 11-14

1 Valeria Chavez 22:10

2 Fernanda Aguero 25:02

3 Belen Hahn 26:03

4 Kiana Garcia 26:18

5 Lily Leach 26:32

6 Samantha Jimenez 28:03

7 Sofia Martinez 28:29

8 Hanna Ponce 29:26

9 Rosa Vela 29:57

10 Kasandra Cortes 29:58

11 Maria Herrera 31:50

12 Stella Hawkins 33:56

13 Jetzibe Salazar 35:19

14 Ana Paula Gene 35:20

15 Elizabeth Sura 38:06

16 Mariana Montes 38:11

17 Julieta Vela 54:14

18 Angelie Ponce 54:15

19 Jazveth Valenzuela 54:32

Beginner Boys 11-14

1 Vadim Gavrilov 21:49

2 Will Neville 22:13

3 Yaro Veitch 28:34

4 Dylan Milam 31:16

Sport Girls 11-14

1 Carla Hahn 44:18

2 Tatum Wells 46:06

3 Eva Isaacs 47:58

4 Anna Munro 51:00

5 Vespera Steiner 54:11

6 Daira Garcia 55:19

7 Reese Davis 56:15

Sport Boys 11-14

1 Aiden Brown 35:27

2 Bode Cobb 44:32

3 Henry Schafer 46:10

4 Noah Flach 51:51

5 Brady McBride 54:36

Men’s Beginner

1 Theo Krueger 37:48

2 Andrew Lombardi 38:54

3 Josh Thies 40:29

4 Garrett Lodewyck 46:36

5 Ivo Ivanov 48:19

6 Kevin Hopkins 54:11

Women’s Beginner

1 Daniela Sandoval 47:07