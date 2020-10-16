Radamus, Gile get World Cup starts Sunday

River Radamus is one of two Ski & Snowboard Club Vail youngsters getting a start in Sunday's men's World Cup giant slalom. Bridger Gile will also be in the start gate.

Dominique Taylor | Daily file photo

No, they won’t be the highest profile American ski racers starting the season. That honor probably belongs to Ted Ligety when the men’s World Cup kicks off in Soelden, Austria, on Sunday.

But locals and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail products River Radamus and Bridger Gile will be in the start house for the first World Cup race of the season.

The provenance of a ski racer often comes from multiple bloodlines, but there is absolutely no question about Radamus’ origins. He is SSCV through and through. His father, Aldo, was a coach and eventually the executive director of the club. River grew up racing for the club.

Young Radamus, now 22, made his World Cup debut at the 2017 Birds of Prey giant slalom and, one year later, wowed the crowd by almost making the flip in the GS.

Later in December 2018, Radamus earned his first World Cup points by finishing 24th in a GS in Alta Badia, Italy. Radamus capped 2018-19 by finishing 19th at the World Cup finals super-G in Soldeu, Andorra.

Last season, Radamus broke into the points again in Alta Badia, taking 14th in a parallel GS.

Gile, who started in Aspen, but transferred to SSCV during his high school years, is making his first World Cup start on Sunday. The 21-year-old capped last season on high note, with a win at junior nationals at Snowbasin, Utah, in giant-slalom and a second-place finish in the super-G.

With both relative youngsters in their careers, they will have to surge from the back of the pack to make the top 30 out of the morning run to qualify for a second run. For either Gile or Radamus, making the flip and scoring World Cup points would be a tremendous result.

The first run of the men’s GS will be at 2 a.m. Rocky Mountain time with the second at 5:15 a.m. NBC Sports Gold will be streaming the second run.