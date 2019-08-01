Radio Free Minturn Fund Drive begins Sunday, runs through Aug. 10

Radio Free Minturn is an all-volunteer nonprofit that is 90 percent funded by listeners. The organization’s annual fund drive is Aug. 4 to 10.

Jen Mack | Special to the Daily

Cruise the airwaves of the High Country with the band of musical gypsies at Radio Free Minturn during the public radio station’s annual fund drive Aug. 4 to 10.

The organization is asking listeners, businesses and valley residents to support community radio by making a donation during the weeklong fund drive. These dollars cover the modest expenses to sustain an all-volunteer operation, including transmission equipment, a home to broadcast, training for Eagle County residents to become DJs, music licensing, online streaming and more.

During the fund drive, all donations will be doubled up to $6,000. There are several ways to make a donation, including through Colorado Gives by going to radiofreeminturn.org and clicking “Support.” Businesses may become underwriters and receive on-air recognition for their support by emailing info@radiofreeminturn.org.

During the fund drive week, gifts will be offered to listeners who call in to make a donation.

Radio Free Minturn also is hosting an End of Fund Drive Party at the Minturn Saloon on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event features live music, limited free beer and silent auction with a suggested $10 donation.

Radio Free Minturn is available locally on the FM dial at 107.9, call letters KLNX-LP. Listeners may also tune in at radiofreeminturn.org or tell a smart speaker to play Radio Free Minturn.

The charitable nonprofit is the only public radio station in the valley, with roots dating to the mid-90s. The station has been reinvigorated under new leadership over the past 18 months. More than 40 volunteer DJs regularly broadcast a variety of music and talk shows, up from just four shows at the close of 2017. RFM now also actively seeks youth voices to offer students an avenue to express themselves, gain confidence, explore and discover new music, and instill a culture of community service.

Over the coming years, Radio Free Minturn hopes to host live DJs throughout peak hours of the day, expand programming and community information, and offer more opportunities for youth to get involved.