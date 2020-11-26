Radio Free Minturn welcomes new station manager

Janet Porter Bro plans to semi-retire from her position at USA Radio in January to focus on the Radio Free Minturn gig.



Fly the Jolly Roger. The ship of musical pirates at Radio Free Minturn has a captain.

Janet Porter Bro, who made a lifelong career in public and commercial radio, is the new station manager.

“We are delighted to have Janet join our team,” said Alex Griffin, the board president. “Her decades of radio experience will enable us to expand how we serve the community. She is a perfect fit for public radio, and Radio Free Minturn as a whole.”

Bro brings considerable knowledge in broadcasting, media management, and advertising.

She owned and operated radio stations in Illinois before a detour through corporate America that ended with a celebrated stint as Regional Vice President of Verizon Communication. Bro retired and purchased a home in Edwards in 2010 to ski, hike and experience the valley. But friends coaxed her into leaving retirement to lead operations with their new venture, USA Radio. Since then, she has served as Chief Operating Officer of nine radio stations that provide news and programming to 400 outlets across the country. She plans to semi-retire from the position in January to focus on the Radio Free Minturn gig.

“I’m excited to take the helm at Radio Free Minturn,” Bro said. “We want to take the station to the next level and make it a real force in the Valley. I’ll be working with volunteers and the board, as well as those valued individuals and businesses who make RFM possible through their contributions.”

Bro also said that expanding the all-volunteer disc jockey crew and organizing the annual fund drive will be her first actions as station manager.

The annual fund drive takes place Dec. 6 through 12, coinciding with Colorado Gives Day. The organization is asking listeners, businesses, and valley residents to support community radio by donating during the weeklong fund drive. These dollars cover the modest expenses to sustain the largely volunteer operation.

Radio Free Minturn is a genre- and commercial-free radio station available locally on the FM dial at 107.9 at call letters KLNX-LP. Listeners may also tune in at radiofreeminturn.org or tell a smart speaker to play Radio Free Minturn.

The charitable nonprofit is the only public radio station in the valley, with roots dating to the mid-90s. More than 30 volunteer DJs regularly broadcast a variety of music and talk shows. For more information, visit radiofreeminturn.org.