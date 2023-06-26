Rafter goes missing on Colorado River through Glenwood Canyon

Search and rescue efforts are underway for a man who went missing Sunday while rafting the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon with his son, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The 65-year-old man was reported missing shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. The Glenwood Springs Fire Department and sheriff’s office responded to the report.

“A father and son entered the Colorado River at Grizzly Creek with the intent of rafting to the New Castle area,” the release states. “Shortly after the raft put into the river it capsized. The son was able to swim to the shore while the father, according to witnesses, continued down the river holding on to the capsized raft.”

Glenwood Fire arrived on scene and immediately began their rescue efforts searching the river on both banks from the Grizzly Creek Rest area to Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, the release states. Search and Rescue was called to assist in the search.

After two hours of searching both banks and the river, Glenwood Fire ceased their efforts on the Colorado River and cleared the scene allowing Search and Rescue members to continue their work, the release states.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“With night approaching and in the interest of safety, Search and Rescue members suspended their rescue efforts for the day shortly after 8 p.m.,” the release states. “The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is currently treating this as a missing person report and will work with Search and Rescue to continue the search in the area.”

The father was last seen wearing a gray shirt or hoodie with white and yellow gloves. It is unclear if he was wearing a personal flotation device or not.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to follow a few simple guidelines while on a river, particularly when navigating what are known as “white water” areas:

1) Always wear a personal flotation device

2) When on white water rapids wear a helmet designed for water usage

3) Raft in groups with two or more rafts or watercraft in your party

4) Make sure someone on shore or at home knows the area or stretch of water you are planning to navigate.

This story is from PostIndependent.com .