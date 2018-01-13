Rally to support DREAM Act to take place in Frisco on Monday, Jan. 15

FRISCO — Local community leaders and immigration advocates will be holding a rally and candlelight vigil on Monday, Jan. 15, in support of the passage of the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) act, as well as to bring awareness to the plight of immigrants in Summit County and beyond.

Judy Phillips, a Department of Justice-accredited immigration represented based in Frisco, said the organizers of the rally are trying to get the ball rolling on the long-dormant DREAM Act. "Our main objective is to get the DREAM Act passed," she said, "and put some pressure on our legislators to actually fight for this and to stand up for Dreamers."

The DREAM act, first introduced in 2001, intends to allow young undocumented immigrants a path toward permanent legal residency. Variations of the bill have been introduced in Congress several times, but never passed.

Local community advocates and leaders will be in attendance at the rally, including representatives from the Family and Intercultural Resource Center, Summit High School, and the immigration law community. The rally will take place at Summit Boulevard and Main Street in Frisco from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by a candlelight vigil.