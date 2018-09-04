Ramon Villa’s 2016 St. Patrick’s Day sexual assault case continuing coverage

Day 1: Trial begins for Ramon Villa, one of four accused in 2016 Silverthorne sexual assault

EAGLE — It was standing room only at the Eagle County Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 4, as more than 130 potential jurors filed into the courtroom to begin the voir dire process in the trial of Ramon Villa, one of four men accused of sexually assaulting a woman allegedly too inebriated to give consent on St. Patrick’s Day 2016.