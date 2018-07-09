Rancho Del Rio hosts Saturday Night Social on the Colorado concert series

More information: Follow the Rancho Del Rio Saturday Night Social on the Colorado River on Facebook.

When: Saturdays, July 14, 21 and 28; performance July 18 at Trappers Lake.

What: Saturday Night Social on the Colorado.

If you go …

Musicians from across the world love to perform in Colorado because it's such a cool place. This July, a group of musicians and songwriters from the South are escaping the southern heat and joining Colorado musicians at the headwaters of The Colorado River three Saturdays in a row starting July 14 (with a performance July 18 at Trappers Lake).

The Saturday Night Social series at Rancho Del Rio is complemented by camping and day-time river activities, including kayaking, fishing, hiking and driving on scenic byways. Music gets going at 7:30 p.m. each Saturday night.

As part of the series, organizers are seeking to bring attention to public lands, helping promote protection as well as clean air and water.

Pets, glass products and anything with fire are not allowed.

Tickets are $35-$40 and available online on Eventbrite.

Artists include Grayson Capps, a blues rock singer-songwriter from Alabama; The Hussy Hicks, a female folk duo; Cary Hudson, the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for country-Southern rock band Blue Mountain; and more.

For more information, follow the Rancho Del Rio Saturday Night Social on the Colorado River on Facebook.