Randy Baumgardner to step down from a committee chairmanship, but won’t resign following sexual harassment complaint

Colorado state Sen. Randy Baumgardner voluntarily stepped down from his post as transportation committee chairman Tuesday after an outside investigation supported a complaint for sexual harassment.

“I want to stress something at this point that the allegations made against me in this complaint are not true,” he said, adding that he will also attend sensitivity training, per a request from Republican leaders.

The decision came after mounting pressure from Democrats who last week demanded that Baumgardner resign and criticized Senate President Kevin Grantham for taking weeks to decide whether to punish his Republican colleague.

