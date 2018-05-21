Re-elect Palmer, Bertuglia to continue innovation at Holy Cross Energy (letter)

Soon, all of us will be getting our ballots to vote for the board members of Holy Cross Energy. The two incumbents running are Adam Palmer and Kristen Bertuglia, and I hope you remember their names.

New CEO of Holy Cross Dr. Bryan Hannegan is formerly of the National Renewable Energy Lab and said he chose Holy Cross due to its forward-thinking board vision. In 2017, Holy Cross achieved 39 percent renewable energy into their power supply without raising rates. Its safety and reliability continue to lead the utility industry. Holy Cross helps all of us save money through energy efficiency and appliance rebate programs, and it supports workforce families with innovative low-income programs.

Let's vote incumbents Palmer and Bertuglia back on the board of Holy Cross Energy to continue their inspired work on behalf of all of us and on behalf of our planet.

Liz Gauthier

Eagle