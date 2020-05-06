Ready to guess the peak flow of the Eagle River?

The Eagle River is just starting to pick up volume. This spring the Eagle River Watershed Council is again sponsoring a contest to predict the peak flow on the Eagle at the USGS gauge at Gypsum.

Eagle River Watershed Council is thrilled to announce its second annual Peak Flow Prediction Contest. The contest is a fundraiser for stream rehabilitation and maintenance projects, as well as engaging educational programs. River enthusiasts everywhere are encouraged to participate in the contest, which closes May 10, 2020.

In 2019, the organization put the $2,300 raised through the contest to use in efforts to protect the health and vibrancy of the watershed’s rivers and streams, including a successful restoration of riparian areas threatened by erosion and overuse near Piney Lake.

The Peak Flow Prediction Contest provides participants the chance to guess the day and time of the Eagle River at the Gypsum gauging station. The flow in cubic feet per second (CFS) will serve as the tiebreaker. The Eagle River Watershed Council website, http://www.erwc.org, contains information about current conditions at the Gypsum gauge and historical peak flow data at this gauge, as well as contest details.

Contest participants will be eligible to win amazing prizes donated by nationally-known recreation brands, including G. Loomis, Centennial Canoe Outfitters, Vail Resorts, Down River Equipment, Fishpond, AIRE, Orvis, and YETI. The grand prize is a brand-new Rockstar kayak by Jackson Kayaks, which is valued at $1,399, and will be ordered to accommodate the size of the grand-prize winner.

To participate in the contest, visit http://www.erwc.org/support-us/peak-flow-prediction-contest and purchase your ticket(s) before 11:59 pm on May 10, 2020. Winners will be notified after the threat of a false peak flow has passed. Please contact Melanie Smith, development and communications coordinator, at smith@erwc.org with any questions.