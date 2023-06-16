Real estate data shows increasing prices for Vail Valley homes

This five-bedroom, five-bath home in the highly desirable Vail Golf Course neighborhood just hit the market. Surrounded by a grove of aspen trees with stunning mountain views, enjoy two outdoor living areas on connected decks. This home was remodeled in 2008 and an elevator was added in 2015 to connect the three levels. It’s represented by Corey Lamothe and Melanie Dennis with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty/Courtesy photo

As the summer weather warms up, local real estate data shows that prices are rising slightly for Vail Valley homes. For residential properties at all price points, the average sold price increased 2% from $2,104,108 to $2,139,741 over the last 12 months, June 20220 May 2023, when compared to June 2021-May 2022.

The average price per square foot rose 5% from $843 to $883. Average days on the market were up slightly, from 44 days to 48 days, allowing buyers some additional time to tour multiple homes. And the average list price increased 3% from $2,151,596 to $2,217,535, when compared to the same time period.

Notable May sales by the LIV Sotheby’s International Realty team include a ski-in, ski-out Greystone residence in Beaver Creek that closed for $14,750,000. On the ski slopes of Beaver Creek Mountain, the 6,068 square foot home offers a swim spa, private hot tub, an expansive heated deck and a media room with golf simulator. LIV SIR agent David McHugh represented the buyer.

Another top sale in May was a new construction opportunity listed by LIV SIR agent Matt Blake on Westhaven Circle that closed for $8,750,000. This stunning residence is within walking distance to Vail Mountain’s Cascade Lift and features huge windows, vaulted ceilings, and outdoor living space with a hot tub and fire pit to enjoy the mountain views.

LIV SIR agent Malia Cox Nobrega recently closed on 2967 Manns Ranch Road for $7,023,024, which was a Mexamer Real Estate LLC development designed by Kyle Webb and built by Paragon Homes. Cox Nobrega located, analyzed, and negotiated the purchase for the developer and then helped facilitate the design process in addition to pricing and marketing the property for sale.

Malia Cox Nobrega was recently ranked by RealTrends’ The Thousand as No. 173 in the United States for an individual broker by sales volume, and America’s Best named her as the No. 10-producing individual broker in Colorado and No. 1 in the Vail Valley.



With the launch of summer, Vail Valley residents and visitors are enjoying mountain biking and hiking on area trails. Anglers and rafters take advantage of above-average stream flows on local rivers due to the abundant snowpack during the winter season. Entertainment options are heating up for the summer, with a full slate of shows at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail and the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, as well as sporting events and festivals throughout the Valley each week.

With endless outdoor recreation and a star-studded arts scene, the Vail Valley is a favorite destination for visitors from throughout the U.S. and worldwide. As buyers consider relocating to the mountains or browsing for a family vacation home, demand remains strong for properties in these mountain towns.

For real estate needs throughout Colorado's iconic resort communities, call 970-476-7944 or visit your local LIV Sotheby's International Realty office. LIV Sotheby's International Realty services the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Telluride, Vail, Winter Park, and beyond.