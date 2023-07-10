Recent Eagle County wind and heat drying out vegetation and raising the fire danger

Local fire officials are carefully watching conditions, which continue to dry after a wet spring.

Daily archive photo

forecast for Avon through July 15: • July 11: Sunny and breezy, with a high of 85. • July 12: Sunny and breezy, with a high of 86. • July 13: Sunny, with a high of 87. • July 14: Sunny, with a high of 86. • July 15: Sunny, with a high of 85. The forecast Here’s the National Weather Service forecast for Avon through July 15: • July 11: Sunny and breezy, with a high of 85. • July 12: Sunny and breezy, with a high of 86. • July 13: Sunny, with a high of 87. • July 14: Sunny, with a high of 86. • July 15: Sunny, with a high of 85.

Remember our good snow year and cool, moist spring? Local grasses and shrubs don’t.

Recent warm, windy weather has dried out those grasses. That means a growing risk of wildfire.

No restrictions are in place just yet, and Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek said Monday there are no current plans to impose those restrictions.

Still, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a number of red flag fire weather warnings over the past couple of weeks. Those warnings depend on wind, temperature and fuel moisture.

Dennis Phillips of the National Weather Service said we can expect to see more of those warnings over the next couple of weeks, at minimum. Phillips said the forecast is uncertain for summer monsoons, which often bring afternoon showers. In addition, the Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is calling for above-normal temperatures and normal to below-normal precipitation for the next month.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Eagle County Community Fire Mitigation Manager Eric Lovgren said at this point, the indices used to determine fire danger remain positive. On the other hand, those indices could “go either way,” depending on whether the monsoonal flow over the U.S. desert southwest migrates into Colorado.

Restrictions are imposed in Eagle County whenever a red flag warning is issued. For instance, the county goes from no restrictions to Stage 1 restrictions, and on days already under Stage 1 restrictions, a red flag warning imposes Stage 2 restrictions.

Fire officials from throughout the upper Colorado River watershed every week hold a conference call to talk about fire danger and possible restrictions.

Considerations include weather and fire conditions, of course, but discussions also focus on human activity. Since the mountains are in high season for the summer, that’s also factored into the possibilities of fire restrictions.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Lovgren said fire officials try to be as coordinated as possible. But that requires a lot of coordination.

There are times when restrictions are imposed on private property, but not federal land.

The occasional patchwork of restrictions has been “problematic” in the past, Lovgren said. “We try to work together to make the best decisions possible,” he added.

The forecast Here’s the National Weather Service for Avon through July 15 • July 11: Sunny and breezy, with a high of 85.

• July 12: Sunny and breezy, with a high of 86.

• July 13: Sunny, with a high of 87.

• July 14: Sunny, with a high of 86.

• July 15: Sunny, with a high of 85.

While there are no fire restrictions at this point, Lovgren said residents and visitors need to be “careful and prepared.”

That means being aware of conditions. Property owners ought to be working to create or maintain defensible space around their property. And, given how suddenly a fire can become dangerous, people might want to have emergency bags packed and ready for evacuation. Lovgren also noted that residents probably should be either ready to go or just leave when a pre-evacuation order is issued.

If the summer rains come, fire officials will breathe a little easier. Still, Lovgren said, “Even in good drought-buster (years), it never seems to stay wet for long.”