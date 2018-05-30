‘Red Flag’ warning issued for county

EAGLE COUNTY — The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag fire warning below 7,500 feet for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. Thursday, May 31. The new warning supercedes a Fire Weather Watch issued on Tuesday, May 29.

The affected area is Eagle County and surrounding areas in the Colorado River Headwaters below 7,500 feet.

The weather forecast calls for southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and relative humidity of 10 to 15 percent.

New fire starts may be difficult or impossible to control due to fast rates of spread. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

A Red Flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

All Eagle County burn permits are suspended during the Red Flag period.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, go to http://www.eaglecounty.us.