Red Flag Warning issued for Eagle County; Stage 2 fire restrictions in place Wednesday
What’s banned under Stage 2 fire restrictions:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, charcoal grill, coal, wood-burning stove or sheepherders stove, including in developed camp and picnic grounds. Devices with shut-off valves using pressurized liquid or gas are exempted;
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building;
• Using an explosive including but not limited to fuses or blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets and tracers or incendiary ammunition;
• Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrestor and without a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher and a round-point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches that is readily available for use;
• Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, except with a current permit, contract or letter of authorization;
• Use of motor vehicles off National Forest system roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway and except for parking overnight in developed campgrounds and at trailheads.
Restrictions in Eagle County also apply to private lands. That means no charcoal grills. Also: All shooting ranges in the county are closed until further notice.
A comprehensive listing of fire restrictions throughout the state and other fire related emergency information can be found online at http://www.coemergency.com. Information on current wildfires in Colorado and around the country is available at http://www.inciweb.org.
Local information can be found on Eagle County’s website.
Due to high winds and low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, May 6, for all of Eagle County. This means the county will automatically move to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.
The warning is in effect from noon-9:00pm Wednesday. Conditions will become favorable for the rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires. Agricultural burning is discouraged.
