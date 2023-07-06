Red flag warning issued for Eagle County

The National Weather Service Grand Junction has put Eagle County under a red-flag warning from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday. There is also a fire weather watch in place from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Both are applicable below 7,500 feet of elevation.

The red flag Warning is in place due to gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.

“Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong, gusty winds,” reads the warning.

Additionally, a Hazardous Weather Outlook is in place through Wednesday, as “winds and dry conditions remain in place for most of the area.”