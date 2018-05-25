Red flag warning means outdoor fires are highly discouraged

Eagle County Alerts sent a Red Flag Warning that is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday May, 25 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.

The warning was issued due to gusty winds, low relative humidity and dryness in Eagle and surrounding counties below 7,500 feet.

Officials warn that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged for Eagle, Colorado Garfield, Mesa and Pitkin Counties.

All burn permits in Eagle County are suspended during this Red Flag event.