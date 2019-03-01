Red Gerard wins first Burton US Open slopestyle title; Mark McMorris third

Editor’s note: This story will be updated.

Red Gerard celebrated at the top of the Burton US Open slopestyle course in Vail on Friday before his third and final run — a victory lap with first place already locked up. He was then tackled at the bottom by the rest of the field in congratulations.

Previously, the Silverthorne resident and Olympic gold medalists best finish at the Burton US Open was fifth in 2016.

All week, Gerard’s Instagram feed has been littered with videos of him ripping apart the terrain park at Golden Peak. He won the men’s slopestyle finals with a score of 80.5, his score from the first of three rounds.

“I feel insane. It’s crazy. I never expected that I’d be in the finals at the Open. To win one, I’m speechless,” Gerard said from the finish area.

Sven Thorgren finished second with a score of 79.60 and Mark McMorris finished third with a score of 79.2.

