Red Mountain Pizza opens Monday in the public-facing terminal of the Eagle County airport

Red Mountain Pizza opens Monday in the terminal of the Eagle County Regional Airport. The restaurant is open to the public, and customers can park for free for up to two hours.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Red Mountain Pizza and Provisions at the Eagle County Regional Airport will celebrate its grand opening with a Nov. 18 ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m.

The new restaurant is located inside the pre-security area, so it can serve both travelers and locals looking for a new dining experience. The restaurant is equipped with a full bar and will primarily serve hand-crafted pizzas and calzones. It will be open for all departing flights with breakfast and grab-and-go items available in the morning. Normal hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

To encourage locals to visit, the airport has added a bike rack in front of the terminal. Customers may also park free for up to two hours, and there may be additional opportunities for parking validation if customers’ time at the restaurant exceeds two hours.

“Whether you’re catching a flight or just grabbing a bite, Red Mountain Pizza and Provisions offers a unique restaurant experience,” Eagle County Director of Aviation David Reid said.

“By opening its doors pre-security in the terminal, everyone is welcome to join us in the new space. Through our exciting partnership we believe this new restaurant is more than just a place to dine — it’s a community hub that welcomes both travelers and locals,” Reid added.