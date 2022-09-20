Red Sandstone-Muddy Pass road will close next week

The U.S. Forest Service will close the Red Sandstone road from Sept. 26 through Oct. 4.

The Red Sandstone-Muddy Pass Road (NFSR 700) will be closed beginning Sept. 26 to motorized vehicles north of Vail while the White River National Forest replaces the culvert crossing at Red Sandstone Creek.

The road will be closed to motorized vehicles until Oct. 14 from north of the intersection with FSR 786 (MP 2.6) to the Indian Creek crossing (MP 5.2).

All trailheads, campgrounds, and other destinations west of the closure, such as Piney River Ranch, will remain open during construction. Visitors will need to reach these areas on NFSR 700 from the west, which is accessed north of Wolcott from Highway 131.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we conduct this important work to maintain and improve this popular road,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “This new culvert will be better able to handle high flows and will be far better for fish and other aquatic animals.”

This project is part of a Forest Service program to replace old corrugated-metal culverts with modern, sustainable structures that are designed to handle peak stream flows, improve flood resiliency and provide passage for fish and other aquatic animals. The new culverts, called Aquatic Organism Passages, are wider than a round culvert and have an open bottom allowing the stream channel to maintain the stream’s natural characteristics. This design allows aquatic organisms to freely move up and down the stream channel.

The new culverts are also less likely to catch woody debris that can block a culvert and cause damaging flooding during periods of high water.

This project is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act. That legislation was passed in Aug. 2020 and has funded U.S. Forest Service improvements in recreation infrastructure, public lands access, and land and water conservation.

For more information go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver or call the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, 970-827-5715.