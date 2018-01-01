Red Table Apartments in Gypsum chips away at valley’s workforce housing dilemma

More information: To learn more about the project, visit http://www.redtableaprts.com , visit the complex Facebook page at Red Table Apartments or call Polar Star Properties at 970-949-9417.

GYPSUM — We spend a lot of time talking about workforce housing in Eagle County.

We talk about the sobering numbers in the county's housing report, which show the need for 4,466 housing units now and 11,960 units by 2025. We see social media postings from desperate would-be renters who can't find an affordable place to live. We hear horror stories from people who have be victimized by unscrupulous landlords.

But when was the last time you heard a story from someone who is seriously excited about their new apartment? It used to be that the prospect of moving into a new place was fun. The team behind Red Table Apartments in Gypsum hopes to rekindle those emotions.

Red Table Apartments are a 76-unit complex located along U.S. Highway 6 in Gypsum. The project consists of 18 units that existed when the property was first developed back in 2009. Those units were originally built as for-sale condos, but due to the recession, the building was instead operated as a rental project.

Grant, Kelly and Jason Herzog purchased the existing building and the adjacent 2.335 acres in 2014 and received approval for 58 additional apartments, located in two buildings. Architects Scott Turnipseed and Glen Harakal designed the apartment complex, and construction began in February 2017. The first building, featuring 25 new one- and two-bedroom units, is partially completed, and the first wave of tenants moved in on Friday, Dec. 15. Those renters, and the ones who move in during the coming weeks, will have the rare opportunity in this valley to live in a place where no one has lived before.

What's inside

"We just recognized the need for housing, and we wanted entry-level people to have this opportunity," Grant Herzog said. "You should be excited about moving into a new apartment. It should be fun."

In drawing up a wish list for their dwellings, tenants from 2018 have unique needs and desires. These new units in Gypsum feature popular trends in current home design — vinyl tile flooring that looks like hardwood and spans the kitchen, living room and hallway, for example.

"Everyone seems to really like not having everything be carpeted," Grant Herzog said.

The apartment kitchens feature a mix of European-style cabinets and open shelving with dishwashers and garbage disposals as standard equipment.

One of the features that highlights the Red Table Apartments amenities list is the fiber-optic network that provides internet service. Jason Herzog said Red Table Apartments boasts the fastest speeds between Denver and Grand Junction.

"It is 20 times faster here than at my house in Eagle," Jason Herzog said. "It's phenomenal if you are a techie."

Along with what's available in the apartments themselves, the complex offers storage units and garage options. When the second building comes on line, tenants and Gypsum residents alike will have access to a brand new laundry facility.

"If you have a handful of change, a debit card or a credit card, you will be able to do your laundry there," Jason Herzog said.

Finally, recognizing that people love their animals and it can be difficult to find a place live with feline or canine companions, Red Table Apartments are pet friendly. Tenants who have pets will have to pay a bit extra for rent.

How much?

Rental prices at Red Table Apartments depend on what a tenant wants. Here's the basic structure:

$1,100 to 1,200 — One bedroom, one bathroom (584 square feet) with $35 fee for common area utilities and a $1,400 security deposit.

$1,325 — One bedroom/one bathroom (584 square feet) and a garage with $35 fee for common area utilities and a $1,500 security deposit.

$1,400 — Two bedroom/two bathroom (902 square feet) with $40 fee for common area utilities and a $1,600 security deposit.

$1,525 to $1,650 — Two bedroom/two bathroom (902 square feet) with garage and $40 fee for common area utilities and a $1,700 security deposit.

Storage lockers at the site vary from 66 to 110 square feet and rent for between $50 to $75 per month with a $100 security deposit. Tenants are responsible for electric, telephone, television and internet costs.

"We are currently waiving the application fee and background check fee," Kelly Herzog said. "We are also allowing prospective tenants to move in with just $500 down on their security deposit, while paying the balance over three months."