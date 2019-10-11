Red Table Ranch offers a modern escape

Red Table Ranch is the perfect place for those looking to find serenity from everyday stress. Here, you can enjoy time with family and friends, an abundance of outdoor activities and grand views that span across the horizon lines in all directions of the home.

Red Table Ranch in Cordillera is situated on over 72 acres of Colorado landscape that offers a wildlife corridor allowing elk, deer and grouse to migrate throughout the property. Sunrise or sunset, nature is on full display.

This three-building European compound-concept design, completed in January 2019, features the main house with three bedrooms and several living areas that are perfect for entertaining. Imagine the family gatherings and parties that can be hosted with the pizza oven, grill, hot tub, heated patio, Guinness on tap and a candy wall.

A detached two-bedroom guesthouse allows friends and family a place to call their own and you can keep all the vehicles and outdoor gear and equipment in a heated 1,000-plus square-foot garage.

The home also has over 1,000 square-feet of heated patio space. European LiftSlide doors unite the indoors and the outdoors into a seamless entertainment space and a place to enjoy the scenic vistas.

Winter activities include snowshoeing, sledding, cross-country skiing and world-class skiing at Vail and Beaver Creek. In the summer, hiking, golfing, biking, horseback riding and so much more are just outside your door.

The home was designed by Vail Valley architect, Kyle Webb. By working with the homeowners, Webb was able to design a home that would take their vision of a one-hundred-year-old ranch and create a re-imagined luxury modern mountain home. Red Table Ranch integrates seamlessly into the environment, is environmentally friendly with clean, modern lines and has every modern convenience.

To see this spectacular home in this amazing setting, visit the open houses that will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily thou Oct. 25. To view it by appointment, contact Broby Leeds with Slifer Smith and Frampton Real Estate at 970-331-2205 or on the web at https://www.conciergeauctions.com/auctions/594-winchester-trail-edwards-colorado.