Red, White and Brew: Pay respects to the California wildfires destroying wineries with these wines

For those of you who have been living under a rock or stuck in your house with no internet. California wine country is on fire. The most recent “Glass” fire on the Silverado Trail near Calistoga and St. Helena has damaged or destroyed several wineries, 18 of them as of Oct. 5, many of them historic landmarks. To support these wineries, I, Jeff Anderson, have picked varieties from one of my favorite wineries in Napa.

Stags Leap Winery is one of Jeff Anderson’s favorite California wineries.

Special to the Daily

The Stags Leap Winery to the south west on the Silverado Trail of the current fires is one of my favorite places in the area. The property dates back to 1873 with the first grapes being planted in 1893. The fires in 2017 came very close to destroying the winery at Stags Leap, scorching some of the out buildings, luckily not making it to the historic Manor House.

I got to spend some time and stay on the property several years back. It is a beautiful property with rolling vineyards, Bocce courts and the amazing veranda overlooking it all. There are many stories and legends including ghosts, hippies squatting and teenagers partying in the Manor House in the 60’s. The wines of Stags Leap are beautiful as well with two of the classics being the Petite Sirah and the Napa Chardonnay.

Red wine

The Napa Petite Sirah is intense and dark with blueberry, blackberry and black cherry on the nose. The palate is more of the same black fruits with earthy tones and white pepper. It finishes with black licorice and plum, and the richness and medium tannins at the end leave you wanting more. I love this wine with a big Ribeye steak or Grilled rack of Lamb. Get it for $25.99 at Boone’s Wine and Spirits.

White wine

The Napa Chardonnay is sourced from the cooler climate of Carneros, which provides citrus, mineral, and crisp apple. The style Stags Leap is known for has fresh fruit and bright acidity with light toasted oak notes from 25% new French oak, 25% percent stainless steel and 50% neutral oak. This delicious Chardonnay will pair well with sea bass, cod and halibut. This wine is also $25.99 at Boone’s.

Beer

Half Acre’s Daisy Cutter Pale Ale is perfect to finish out a hike, bike or day at work.

Special to the Daily

This time of year is special. The trees are bursting with color, the crisp cool air has returned, the crackling sound of aspen leaves, and our palates are craving German Marzen and hefeweizen. While this is my (hi, Josh Pipkin here) absolute favorite time of year to enjoy an Oktoberfest inspired beer, I find myself clutching to an old favorite.

Daisy Cutter from Half Acre Brewing Company is a pale ale with a purpose. The aroma is packed with notes of pine, citrus, papaya and mango. The flavor is subtle dankness accompanied by some light biscuit. My favorite attribute is the extremely dry finish, which makes this beer my go to hike, bike and fishing beer. Come by and grab a 4-pack on sale for $9.99.

Jeff Anderson and Josh Pipkin work at Boone’s Wine and Spirits. Anderson writes the intro text and the Red and White blurbs. Pipkin writes the Brew blurb. Contact the store at 970-328-9463.