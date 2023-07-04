Red, white, blue, and green: Conservation-themed floats win at Vail America Days

The Vail America's Days parade celebrates America's veterans, including local and visiting veterans in the procession, which opened with the national anthem, sung by Vail local Beth Swearingen.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

VAIL — The Vail America Days parade put on an impressive show yet again this year. Though the morning threatened rain, the weather was hot and sunny for the parade, and supporters came out in droves.

At 9:45 a.m., the line at Treff Café in Vail Village was out the door, and people dressed in red, white, and blue lined the streets in lawn chairs, on blankets, and simply standing, ready to cheer once the parade started at 10 a.m.

For those who did not come dressed in holiday colors, as the parade began, the Eagle County Paramedic Services float handed out red, white, and blue leis from the back of their ambulance, ensuring everyone was festive for the occasion. Families in the know also toted bags to collect the copious amounts of candy tossed from the parade floats.

The parade featured 51 floats, including five bands and a range of local businesses. It spanned over 2 miles, beginning in Golden Peak and finishing in Lionshead Village. The 2023 theme, “This Land is Your Land,” was interpreted in a variety of ways by creative floats.

Many local and visiting veterans marched in the parade, which opened with the national anthem, sung by Vail local Beth Swearingen. Just over halfway through the parade, families and individuals alike had their attention drawn to the skies, where, not for the first time, there was an F-16 military flyover by the U.S. Air Force 140th wing, which operates out of Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Well-dressed onlookers prepare for the Vail America Days parade to pass their station. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Vail Resorts won Best Float once again with its conservation-themed float, which included a replica of part of the White River National Forest, including forest creatures such as an owl and a bear, zero waste recycling and composting bins, and a slogan on the side that read “Partners in Preservation.”

Best Youth Entry went to the Slifer Foundation Vail Valley Dance Company, which created a large replica of Vail Mountain, complete with ski runs and hikers, bikers, and skiers, that encouraged viewers to get outside in Colorado. The dancers also performed dance routines as they moved along the parade course.

In the nonprofit category, the Alpine Arts Center took first place with their zero waste float, which was covered in art made from reused trash, and signs that declared, “Happy Upcycled 4th,” and “Create Art From Junk.”

Ming, who has lived in Vail since 2018, delighted children watching the parade with his customized balloon artistry. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

As they waited for the floats to come through, children cheering in the Solaris Plaza were excited to find a man making custom balloon animals. The man, who goes by Ming, has been creating balloon creatures since 1981, and skiing Vail since 1992. In 2018, he retired to Vail, and now delights locals and visitors alike with his balloon artistry both on the Fourth of July and on the chairlift on warm days during the ski season.

Always a hit, the Vail Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team continued to impress with its perfectly choreographed routines that engaged lawn chairs as props, snapping the chairs open and closed, spinning them, and occasionally jumping over them to take a seat and drink lemonade, much to the crowd’s delight.

A child dunks a ball on the Vail Asphalt Skiers float as it heads toward Lionshead. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

The Vail Asphalt Skiers float was also a crowd favorite this year. The float, which utilized a motorcycle to pull a tower of basketball hoops, and two skiers who expertly navigated the paved roads of the parade, celebrated this year’s NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets. Kids were encouraged to shoot hoops using the float whenever the parade came to a stop. The float ultimately took the award for Most Original.

Two separate pickleball groups played their game during lulls in the procession, emphasizing pickleball’s overwhelming physical presence in Eagle County, and across America. The Vail Valley chapter of Canine Companions melted hearts with their plethora of adorable dogs, and their pickup truck decked out to look like a dog.

The B’nai Vail float featured a performance of the Woody Guthrie song “This Land is Your Land” in both English and Yiddish, an Eastern European Jewish dialect that is a crossover between Hebrew and German, as well as a red, white, and blue balloon arch, and plenty of lollipops.

The 8-year-old driver of the Mechanical Express float high fives kids in the crowd as he passes through the Solaris Plaza. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Perhaps the most surprising float was the steamboat creation presented by Mechanical Express. In the driver’s seat was an 8-year-old, who alternated between honking the float’s horn and holding out his hand for high fives from the crowd. The float was made out of an electric wheelchair decked out to look like a boat, complete with steam emerging from the top and a rotating waterwheel in the back. Kids flocked to the float to give high-fives to the tiny driver.