Red, White & Brew: The perfect mix pack

This week’s wine selections from Boone’s Wine and Spirits

Special to the Daily

Northern Italy, the home of some of the best and most well-known wines in the world. Today I will not talk about barolo, barbaresco or amarone which are all amazing. Today let’s talk about pinot grigio and dolcetto. Both are not as exciting as those amazing giants of northern Italy but they can be delicious just the same and for a fraction of the price.

2019 Punset Dolcetto d’Alba

The big wines of Piedmont like barolo and barbaresco are unquestionably some of the best in the world, but I don’t always have that kind of money to throw around, and I’m betting you all don’t either. Wines like barbera and dolcetto fill the void quite nicely.They are great everyday drinking wines that are much more affordable, and you can find many that are great quality and delicious on a summer evening.

Marina Marcarino is the owner and winemaker at Punset which literally means beautiful hill. She has operated the estate using all organic and biodynamic practices since 1982. Everything is done by hand from pruning to picking. The wine is a dark ruby red with black cherry and currants subtle spices and soft but firm tannins. The flavors are fresh and juicy, and they finish soft and sweet. I would drink this wine with fresh pasta or pizza. $17.99

2020 Castelvecchio Pinot Grigio

Most of the time you won’t hear me going on about pinot grigio, but this one I found to be a little more exciting than your average bottle. The estate is in the far northeast corner of Italy bordering Slovakia in the Karst (Carso) region near Sagrado City. The region is arid, the soil is rocky with red sand but rich in iron and limestone, and it is constantly ventilated and cooled by the sea. The wine is a golden straw color with flavors of apple, pear and creamy citrus. You will find it has a bit more going on than your typical pinot grigio with more flavor, more depth and a great, long finish. When I am blind tasting and I get a wine that just doesn’t have much going on and there is just not that much flavor, I usually come to the conclusion that it’s pinot grigio. That is not the case here. I really like the Castelvecchio and would drink it by itself anytime or with most appetizers.

The perfect mix pack

This week’s beer selection from Boone’s Wine and Spirits

Special to the Daily

The perfect mix pack of beer doesn’t exi … Boom! Firestone Walker delivers on its 25th anniversary. The brand gets overlooked within the staunch Colorado beer scene. Firestone Walker makes my list for all-time great breweries. This summer, they offer a 12-bottle Heritage package featuring Pivo Pilsner, Double Barrel Ale and Union Jack IPA.

Pivo Pilsner was inspired by the amazing Tipopils from Birrificio Italiano. It’s a Saphir dry-hopped beauty of a pilsner that is impeccably balanced. German Saphir hops are aromatically floral and lend notes of lemongrass and spicy herbal nuances. Matt Brynildson’s (brewmaster) created what I would call a nearly perfect American Pilsner. If you’re serious about lagers, this is a must have. At 5.3% alcohol by volume, there’s no reason that your basic domestic drinking friend couldn’t split this package with you and enjoy it.

Double Barrel Ale is crafted in the style of a British pale ale. It was the first beer that Adam Firestone and David Walker ever brewed and is a tribute to traditional cask-fermented English ales. This is a personal favorite of mine. Great English style ales are difficult to find and even more difficult to find fresh. The Double Barrel Ale is remarkably smooth with ribbons of caramel, English toffee and toasted oak. A delicious exposé of malt (two row, crystal light, crystal dark, crystal 75, chocolate malt, Munich) without impeding bitterness, and only 5% ABV. Watch out, you may find yourself hunting down cask ales at Hogshead Brewing after these packs are gone.

Union Jack is a tried and true west coast India pale ale. C’mon you knew there’d be an IPA in the pack, and this one is a hop head pleaser. The aroma features notes of pineapple, citrus and pine, followed by intense flavors of grapefruit, tangerine and a hint of malt sweetness for balance. I think the best way to describe this IPA truly is “Fad-Proof,” and that’s what the people at Firestone Walker call it.

If their pursuit of the perfect beer isn’t enough, Firestone Walker prides itself as one of the industry leaders for water conservation, clean energy and eliminating waste within their operation. In honor of their anniversary, these will be on sale for $18.99, so come grab a 25th anniversary Firestone Walker Heritage 12 pack at Boone’s today. Cheers.