REDESIGNED PROFESSIONAL OFFICES AVAILABLE AT EDWARDS CORNER

EDWARDS, CO. – June 30, 2022 – Newly reconfigured and remodeled professional office spaces are available in one of Edwards’ most sought after and centralized locations, Edwards Corner. Remonov & Co., developers of Edwards Corner and much of the Edwards commercial core, recently completed a major renovation of the North end of Edwards Corner in the space formerly occupied by Kaiser Permanente.

An eight person boardroom with video conferencing incorporates two murals painted of local mountainscapes by Alpine Arts Center

“We’ve noticed and personally experienced the trend in local professionals seeking premium single or smaller footprint office space for their businesses,” said Makenzie Mueller , President of Remonov & Co. “The need for high quality, centralized and professional space hasn’t changed, but the size of space desired by tenants has.”

Mueller said that like many businesses, Remonov’s own office footprint has changed significantly over the years, especially after the pandemic.

Common areas are de with one-of-a-kind commissioned pieces featuring local Colorado wildlife

“In a post pandemic world, we noticed the need for a more tailored office experience. The shared space model of WeWork didn’t seem right, but neither did occupying large office spaces. Our newly remodeled space is perfect for a hybrid work environment, offering privacy and an escape from the kitchen table with flexible terms that keep you connected to people”, added Mueller.

For many professionals the tie to a large office was broken during the pandemic as they became accustomed to working from home offices. While for many the tie to big offices has not returned, the draw to smaller professional spaces, human connectivity and networking has.

“One tenant formerly worked from an office on the Front Range and has been living in the Vail Valley for the past few years,” said Mueller. “We offer all of the amenities and things that he needs to conduct business including covered parking and access to an eight person boardroom.”

Edwards Corner is located at the Edwards roundabout and is one of the Valley’s liveliest commercial centers

There are currently five professional office spaces available in Edwards Corner ranging in price from $900 to $2500 per month. Typical leases are one year, but extended leases are offered with a modest discount. Amenities include a reservable 8 person board conference room with video conference capabilities, kitchenette with Starbucks coffee, espresso, and lattes, private bathroom for the Gold level offices and a shower. Silver and Bronze offices are available with varying terms and amenities.

“We are loving our new space. It is exactly what we were looking for,” said Diane Moudy, of Resort Entertainment/Resort Event Group, recent tenants at Edwards Corner. “The amenities are great, the space is bright and fresh and I’m above or central to some of the Valley’s most lively hotspots. Edwards Corner offices are perfect for my business needs and provide another layer of connectivity.”

For more information about office availability at Edwards Corner contact Makenzie Mueller at makenzie@remonov.com or via phone at 970-926-6226.

Remonov & Co. is a multi-generational team of local developers and property managers responsible for developing more than 50,000 square feet of real estate in the Edwards core.