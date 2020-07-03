Regional aging agency rolls out new name, new brand

The Alpine Area Agency on Aging, Colorado’s alpine region aging expert, is changing its name to Vintage.

Partners, providers, clients, and interested parties will begin to see communications that look different, but the agency’s commitment to service and excellence remains the same. Service offerings are also not changing.

“Our brand at its core is still the same,” Vintage Director Erin Fisher said. “We are excited to continue to serve older adults throughout this time and be able to share a brand that reflects our commitment to older adults in mountain communities This is a time of rebirth for the world, and this is our time of rebirth as well.”

Vintage is not only the alpine region aging expert, but Fisher and her team also provide content expertise to ensure older adults and service providers are informed, cared for and not forgotten.

Vintage services include transportation, dental and vision assistance, options counseling, nutrition programs, caregiver support, respite services, evidence-based health programs, volunteerism, and educational programs. Vintage serves Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Pitkin, and Summit counties in Northwest Colorado.

For more information, go to http://www.yourvintage.org.