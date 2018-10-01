Regional council of governments sponsors ballot education session in Edwards

Information: Lunch provided and it’s free, but you have to RSVP to schneider@coloradofiscal.org . For more information, go to http://www.countmeincolorado.com for more information.

What: Count Me In! voter education session

If You Go …

EDWARDS — A consortium of local governments is helping Colorado voters prepare for their long election ballot.

The Northwest Colorado Council of Governments is hosting Count Me In!, a ballot workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. Count Me In! is designed to educate voters and potential voters across Colorado about the issues they will see on the ballot.

"Ballots are lengthy this year. Don't expect to go behind the curtain or open a mail-in ballot over coffee before work expecting to read and comprehend on a first pass. Many will do just this, resulting in many incomplete ballots," Jon Stavney, NWCCOG executive director said.

Along with the usual slate of candidates, voters will decide 13 statewide ballot measures and 11 local tax increase requests.

"This ballot has more decisions than the average SAT section," Stavney said.