Regional U.S. Forest Services offices begin hiring for the 2018 field season

DENVER — The Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service has announced the availability of more than 900 temporary jobs for the 2018 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Temporary jobs are available in a variety occupations including fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.

Job seekers can apply for temporary jobs through USAJOBS during these times:

• Dec. 15 — 21: Wildland fire jobs and other early season temporary jobs.

• Jan. 26 — Feb. 1, 2018: Recreation, fisheries, forestry, engineering, and other jobs.

Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS during the applicable times at http://www.usajobs.gov. Temporary and permanent job opportunities can also be found online at: https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach. Here are resume tips and application resources:

Resume Tips

Include all required information (name, address, previous work history with dates and hours worked per week, etc.).

• Tailor your resume to each job announcement.

• Spell out acronyms.

• Be honest.

• Write clear and concise statements.

• Use active verbs.

• Proofread your resume.

Application Resources

• Tips for Applicants.

• USAJOBS Resource Center.

• How to apply video.

The U.S. Forest Service is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture that manages 193 million acres of land, roughly the size of Texas. The Rocky Mountain Region includes 17 national forests and seven national grasslands located in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.