Regional water providers want to remind you to keep our rivers clean

The beautiful area we live, play and work in are headwaters to an abundance of rivers and streams — sources of someone’s drinking water supply. When rain falls onto hard surfaces like paved roads and parking lots, that water runs off into storm drains.

Most storm drains empty directly into the nearest stream without filtering debris or pollutants it may have collected along the way. We all have a responsibility to keep it clean because many people downstream depend on these rivers and streams as their sources of drinking water. How do we educate residents and visitors about protecting these sensitive areas?

Throughout Colorado, many water providers created Source Water Protection Plans to protect their drinking water sources. They evaluate the risk of potential sources of contamination to drinking water supplies and identify best management practices to protect the source waters.

To further emphasize the importance of protecting these sensitive headwaters, Eagle River Watershed Council partnered with Colorado Rural Water Association, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Roaring Fork Conservancy, Middle Colorado Watershed Council, City of Aspen, City of Glenwood Springs, Eagle County, Garfield County, Pitkin County, Town of Basalt, Town of Carbondale, Town of Eagle, Town of Gypsum, Town of Vail and White River National Forest, forming the Keep It Clean West Slope Partnership based on a similar campaign along the front range.

The Keep It Clean ‘Cause We’re All Downstream campaign is intended to provide uniform messaging across diverse communities on the Western Slope who are connected by our water resources. Its aim is to inform and remind people that we all have a responsibility to protect the health of local streams and rivers as they support abundant aquatic species and wildlife, as well as provide clean drinking water for many local communities.

Starting this summer, residents and visitors to the Roaring Fork, Eagle, and Middle Colorado Valleys will see signs along roadways and streams reminding us to Keep It Clean ‘Cause We’re All Downstream! View tips and access resources on ways everyone can help keep our streams and drinking water supply healthy by visiting www.roaringfork.org/KeepItClean.

Questions about this campaign? Please call Eagle River Watershed Council at 970-827-5406.