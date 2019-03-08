Breckenridge Ski Resort investigating inbounds avalanche near Imperial Chair; no injuries reported
March 8, 2019
Breckenridge Ski Resort has confirmed that there has been inbounds avalanche activity on an expert-rated trail off the Imperial Express SuperChair early this afternoon.
The resort's ski patrol received a call about the avalanche at approximately 12:25 p.m., and responded immediately, said resort spokeswoman Sara Lococo. Lococo added that ski patrol is currently investigating the incident though, at this time, no guests are believed to be injured. Lococo said the resort will continue to gather information and provide updates as appropriate.
The Summit County Rescue Group received an alert shortly after 12:30 p.m. of the avalanche. The group's spokesman, Charles Pitman, said shortly before 2 p.m. that the rescue group was asked to stand down as their help was not needed.
Breckenridge announced on its @BreckConditions Twitter feed at 11:15 a.m., on Friday that the Imperial Express SuperChair was open for the day.
The Imperial Chair, the highest chairlift in North America, services above-tree-line, high-alpine terrain from near the 12,998-foot summit of Peak 8, namely the double-black diamond Imperial Bowl.
On Thursday, Breckenridge did not open the Imperial Chair or its above-tree-line terrain due to avalanche danger.
Recommended Stories For You
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Trending In: Regional
- Two Denver-area Mexican restaurants tied to drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s money-laundering enterprise, federal suit says
- Two people fell nearly 20 feet from Snowmass chairlift, including one in a sit-ski
- Colorado Public Radio buying online news site Denverite
- Polis lays out policy changes for Colorado’s oil and gas industry
- Mountain lion sightings can happen — and do happen — across Colorado (video)
Trending Sitewide
- Multiple cars trapped under 15 feet of snow after massive avalanche near Copper Mountain
- Vail Pass is now open in both directions. Please drive safely.
- Avalanche on Minturn Mile outside of Vail; no victims reported
- CDOT tells travelers to stay off I-70 through mountains
- WATCH: Controlled avalanche closes I-70 with 8 to 15 feet of snow covering road