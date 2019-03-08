Breckenridge Ski Resort investigating inbounds avalanche near Imperial Chair; no injuries reported

Breckenridge Ski Resort has confirmed that there has been inbounds avalanche activity on an expert-rated trail off the Imperial Express SuperChair early this afternoon.

The resort's ski patrol received a call about the avalanche at approximately 12:25 p.m., and responded immediately, said resort spokeswoman Sara Lococo. Lococo added that ski patrol is currently investigating the incident though, at this time, no guests are believed to be injured. Lococo said the resort will continue to gather information and provide updates as appropriate.

The Summit County Rescue Group received an alert shortly after 12:30 p.m. of the avalanche. The group's spokesman, Charles Pitman, said shortly before 2 p.m. that the rescue group was asked to stand down as their help was not needed.

Breckenridge announced on its @BreckConditions Twitter feed at 11:15 a.m., on Friday that the Imperial Express SuperChair was open for the day.

The Imperial Chair, the highest chairlift in North America, services above-tree-line, high-alpine terrain from near the 12,998-foot summit of Peak 8, namely the double-black diamond Imperial Bowl.

On Thursday, Breckenridge did not open the Imperial Chair or its above-tree-line terrain due to avalanche danger.

Recommended Stories For You

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.