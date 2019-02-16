Colorado Gov. Jared Polis doesn’t rule out legal action against Trump administration

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declined to rule out legal action against the Trump administration to halt the president's declaration of an emergency to fund a wall on the southern border of the U.S.

“I believe that the president’s actions are illegal, and we'll certainly explore any way that we can play in preventing this divisive and wasteful and false emergency," he said.

Polis, a first term Democrat, was in Greeley on Friday morning at Jackson Elementary School, 2002 25th St., to tout his administration's plans for all day kindergarten in Colorado. Polis answered a Tribune reporter's question about the emergency declaration after taking a tour of the school.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that his state would sue the Trump administration over its declaration of a national emergency.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said he hasn't yet decided whether to follow California's lead.

“As attorney general, I am committed to defending the rule of law and addressing the improper use of the Emergency Powers Act to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border," Weiser said in a statement after Trump's announcement. "This includes analyzing how this declaration will affect Colorado and then deciding whether the state of Colorado should file a lawsuit or support one brought by others as a ‘friend of the court’.”