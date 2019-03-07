Colorado Public Radio buying online news site Denverite

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Public Radio is buying the online news site Denverite.

Colorado Public Radio announced Wednesday that Denverite’s team will join its staff but continue to focus on covering Denver for locals.

CPR executive editor Kevin Dale said it is eager to help support Denverite’s mission and for Denverite and radio staffers to work together to provide strong online coverage of Colorado’s largest city and serve CPR’s statewide radio and digital audience.

The financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Denverite was founded in 2016 and acquired in 2017 by Spirited Media, an operator of local news websites in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Denverite founding editor, Dave Burdick, will become CPR’s managing editor of digital operations. That will include overseeing Denverite, which will keep its own office in Denver.