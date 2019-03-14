Joseph Lipsey III arrested, charged in case concerning minor, cocaine

A 56-year-old Aspen man charged along with his wife and son with giving cocaine to one minor and alcohol to several turned himself in Tuesday at the Pitkin County Jail, sources said.

Joseph Lipsey III also posted a $100,000 cash-only bond at the jail and was released, said Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham.

Lipsey is charged with distribution of cocaine to a minor, the highest level drug felony available under Colorado law that comes with a mandatory prison sentence of between eight and 32 years upon conviction. He also faces three counts of felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor, three counts of serving alcohol to minors, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing nicotine to minors.

Lipsey's wife, Shira Lipsey, and son, Joseph Lipsey IV, were arrested Monday and charged with similar counts.

All three are scheduled to appear in court April 1.