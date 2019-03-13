Nearly 1,000 Denver International Airport flights canceled due to bomb cyclone
March 13, 2019
Airlines at Denver International Airport have already canceled 973 flights in anticipation of a blizzard so nasty it's being called a bomb cyclone.
"Some airlines have already canceled or delayed flights. We expect flight delays and cancellations throughout the day," said Emily Williams, DIA spokeswoman.
She said the airport is expecting anywhere from between 5 to 10 inches of snow.
Southwest Airlines alone has canceled 372 flights or 90 percent of all its flights, according to FlightAware. SkyWest has canceled 204 flights or 73 percent of its DIA flights.
Frontier, United, Trans States, GoJet, Republic, American Airlines, Delta, Spirit, Jazz Air, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Lufthansa, Air Canada and JetBlue have also canceled flights.
Read the full story via The Denver Post.
