Skico announces bonus weekends for Highlands
March 17, 2019
High snowfall totals combined with stellar conditions have led Aspen Skiing Co. to extend the 2018-19 season at Aspen Highlands.
Skico announced Thursday that Aspen Highlands will open for two bonus weekends April 19 to 21 and April 26 to 28.
Highlands was originally scheduled to close for the season April 14.
"The 2018-19 winter season has been one for the record books," said Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations, in a statement.
"With the Highland Bowl reporting 102 inches of new snow in the month of March … extending operations at Highlands will be the cherry on top of this incredible season."
According to Skico, the plan, if conditions permit, is to have nearly all terrain open on Highlands for the bonus weekends, including Highland Bowl.
On-mountain restaurants Merry-Go-Round and Cloud Nine also will remain open for the extra weekends.
Lift tickets for April 26 to 28 will be $79 a day for adults and $54 for children, teenagers and seniors. Skico will charge the regular lift ticket price April 19 to 21.
Regular season passes are still valid for all extended weekends and extension days for Adult Flex, Double Flex, Classic, Mountain Collective and Ikon passholders will be $39 and $27 for children, teen, college and senior passholders.
