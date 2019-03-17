Skico announces bonus weekends for Highlands

High snowfall totals combined with stellar conditions have led Aspen Skiing Co. to extend the 2018-19 season at Aspen Highlands.

Skico announced Thursday that Aspen Highlands will open for two bonus weekends April 19 to 21 and April 26 to 28.

Highlands was originally scheduled to close for the season April 14.

"The 2018-19 winter season has been one for the record books," said Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations, in a statement.

"With the Highland Bowl reporting 102 inches of new snow in the month of March … extending operations at Highlands will be the cherry on top of this incredible season."