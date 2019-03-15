Skier death at Copper Mountain Ski Resort

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is reporting the death of a skier at Copper Mountain Ski Resort on Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office reported that at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, deputies responded to a report of a 63-year-old male skier found unconscious in the trees on the edge of a ski run at Copper Mountain. The victim was transported to St. Anthony Copper Medical Clinic, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the skier is being withheld until notification to the next of kin has been made by the Summit County Coroner. The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation into the cause of death.

This story will be updated as more details become available.