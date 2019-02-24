Southwest Airlines lawsuit: Passenger sues after suitcase falls on his head, injures him at DIA
February 24, 2019
A former Southwest Airlines passenger has sued the company in U.S. District Court in Denver after a suitcase tumbled from an overhead bin onto his head and injured him, according to court records.
Charles E. Giebel II was in his plane seat at Denver International Airport awaiting a flight to Newark, New Jersey on March 22, 2017, when an "infirm" passenger trying to load a suitcase in an overhead bin dropped it on Giebel's head, the lawsuit said.
Under the circumstances, flight attendants should have noticed the passenger was struggling to put his suitcase in the overhead bin and helped him, the lawsuit filed by Colorado Springs attorney Timothy Fields said.
Giebel is seeking an unspecified award from Southwest.
The suitcase fell onto Giebel's head, shoulder, right forearm and elbow, causing multiple injuries including shoulder and head pain and a bleeding abrasion, the lawsuit said. Giebel incurred medical expenses and permanent injuries, the lawsuit said.
Read the full story via The Denver Post.
Trending In: Regional
- Heavy snow in SW Colorado prompts roof clearing warning
- Colorado officials aim to study letting hazmat trucks through Eisenhower/Johnson Tunnels
- Mountain lion sightings can happen — and do happen — across Colorado (video)
- The curious case of Capt. Craig Button. 20 years ago, Button crashed his A-10 into Gold Dust Peak. Two decades later, no one knows why
- Ford GT Three speeding charges dismissed
Trending Sitewide
- Warning issued for Edwards residents after 8-10 mountain lions seen roaming neighborhoods
- O. J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfies
- Lions are on the hunt in Edwards, wildlife officials say
- Storm could bring up to 14 inches of new snow to Vail and Beaver Creek
- WATCH: Park City-area avalanche buries skier in harrowing backcountry episode